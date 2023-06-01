Pallaso is ready to tussle it out with his nemesis Alien Skin in a licensed boxing bout at Nakivubo Stadium after the latter requested for 7-minute sparring.

Alien Skin and Pallaso’s beef seems to get deeper each day that passes by. Following their fight on Monday, Alien Skin requested for a boxing sparring match.

While speaking to the media, Alien noted that he is ready to settle the scores in organized sparring with Pallaso if he is down for it.

“I want this to end well. Let us set up a sparring of about seven minutes. They say that when two elephants fight, it’s the grass that suffers. I don’t want the ghetto to be involved in this whole mess,” Alien Skin told Sanyuka TV’s Isaac Kaiyz on Wednesday.

While making a visual apology on Thursday, Pallaso noted that he holds no grudge against Alien but he is ready to have the boxing match if it is professionally organized.

I personally have no problem with him. But there is a sport of boxing in Uganda. If he feels like he wants that, he is free to go on and get a license and try out professional boxing. Also, I often follow what my fans tell me. If that’s what he asked for and we can professionally handle it, we can get a license, get boxing gloves, and hold the bout to unveil Hamis Kiggundu’s Nakivubo stadium. There is no problem if that’s what he yearns for. But he should know that I am also from the ghetto, from the streets. Whatever lifestyle he is living, I once lived through it. Pallaso

“If that’s what he wants, we can get a license, get boxing gloves, and unveil Nakivubo with a professional boxing bout…” – Pallaso responds to Alien Skin’s request to a boxing match pic.twitter.com/HaHU10CDaf — MBU (@MBU) June 1, 2023