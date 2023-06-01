On Thursday morning, Pallaso visited Bulange Mengo where he met a few dignitaries from the Buganda Kingdom and also issued an apology to Alien Skin following Monday’s fight.

Bulange houses the Lukiiko of the Kingdom of Buganda. The Kabaka of Buganda and the Katikkiro of Buganda also maintain offices in the building.

Pallaso visited the Bulange while doing interviews for his forthcoming concert dubbed ‘Love Fest’ scheduled for 9th June at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

While speaking to the press, the TGM singer issued another apology to Alien Skin and to the music fraternity over Monday’s fight.

On Monday, Pallaso was seen roughing up Alien Skin in a video that went viral. The singer claimed that Alien together with his squad attacked him and disorganised his rehearsals.

Alien Skin has since denied the allegations and noted even asked music fans to go ahead and support Pallaso at his concert.

Pallaso said that he lost his temper in the first apology he shared on his social media platforms.

Hello my dear fans. I am sorry I lost my temper last night. So many events transpired off record and I’ve been under a lot of pressure at work, but that’s no excuse for my behavior. I love you and will try harder not to mishandle my frustrations next time. I am very sad and I am truly, truly sorry, I wasn’t able to handle the situation both differently and better. For my brother Alien Skin, I am also genuinely sorry. Darkness cant take out darkness only light and i should know better. I take the full blame. I am sorry. Pallaso

Today, the singer further took the blame for the situation as he narrated how he has not been getting enough sleep and frustrations have been building up around him.

“There was a misunderstanding that escalated. I have spent so many days without sleep as I prepare for my concert and we paid heftily for the place where we are doing our rehearsals. So the frustrations were too much and coupled with the misunderstandings, it caused a bad scene. But the most important thing is that my actions were wrong and I personally apologize to my fellow artiste Alien Skin,” Pallaso partly says in his apology.