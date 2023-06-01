The Triplets Ghetto Kids have made it through to the grand finale of Britain’s Got Talent 2023 competition following an exceptional performance on Wednesday.

The 16th season of Britain’s Got Talent will forever be remembered for the exceptional showcase the Triplets Ghetto Kids have put up straight from auditions.

In April, the Ghetto Kids grabbed news headlines after they won a golden buzzer at the return of Britain’s Got Talent 2023 competition.

Italian choreographer, ballroom and Latin dancer, and Television personality, Bruno Tonioli hit the Golden Buzzer to give the Ghetto Kids a standing ovation at their very first audition at the competition.

On Wednesday, the group of 30 kids who live in an orphanage in Uganda made their return to the big stage with high hopes of making it through the semifinals.

Dancing on a customized stage to showcase a typical local Ugandan village homestead, the group managed to put on a performance to remember.

All the judges were on their feet dancing along as the Ghetto Kids cruised through to the grand finale by automatic qualification as winners of the semis.

The joy could not be wiped off the kids’ faces as the announcement that they had been declared winners of the stage was passed on. Take a look at the video below:

Ugandan group Triplets Ghetto Kids have made it through to the grand finale of the Britain’s Got Talent 2023 competition after a wonderful performance at the semifinals 🇺🇬 #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/WpG41NqaKB — MBU (@MBU) May 31, 2023