Ugandan dance group Triplets Ghetto Kids can make history as the first Ugandan group to win Britain’s Got Talent competition but there is a bigger cash prize and much more.

By now, the Triplets Ghetto Kids have undoubtedly taken over the world by storm through their unique dance talents.

Their amazing showcases at Britains Got Talent have already won them a golden buzzer and a place in the grande finale slated for Sunday 4th June 2023.

The world is at their feet and they have a big chance to dance their way to glory on Sunday but what is at stake?

According to NationalWorld, this year’s winner of Britains Got Talent will walk home with a cash prize of £250,000 (about Ugx1,164,350,900). Yes, you read that right.

The winner will also have the chance of performing at the Royal Variety Performance – a show that will be filmed and broadcast at a later date by the BBC – in winter.

A total of ten contestants will appear in this year’s BGT final including Ghetto Kids, Malakai Bayoh, Duo Odyssey, Musa Motha, Amy Lou, Viggo Venn, Olivia Lynes, and Travis George.

The remaining two slots in the finals are to be decided tonight (June 2nd) ahead of Sunday’s finale. We wish the Ghetto Kids the best of luck.