The highly anticipated Ugandan Hip Hop Awards (UGHHA) is back for another exhilarating edition, set to take place on 23rd June 2023 at the renowned Motiv venue. Here are the nominees:

About Ugandan Hip Hop Awards (UGHHA)

The Ugandan Hip Hop Awards (UGHHA) is an annual awards ceremony dedicated to celebrating the achievements and contributions of Ugandan hip-hop artists.

UGHHA provides a fair platform for all hip-hop acts and serves as a voice for performers, songwriters, producers, videographers, engineers, and all the professionals who work tirelessly in the industry.

By showcasing the best of Ugandan hip-hop culture, UGHHA aims to uplift and promote the genre’s growth in Uganda.

Below is the full list of nominees for the Ugandan Hip Hop Awards 2023:

Album of the Year

Wake – Mwotty

Flex D’Paper – Kampala Boy

Lagum the Rapper – RZR

Song of the Year

Flex D’Paper ft. Navio Fik Fameica and Mozelo Kidz – Cheptegei

THE MITH – Welcome To Ug Remix

Lagum The Rapper – Location

Byg Ben Sukuya ft. Apass – Blessed

Lil Ollo – Teli Kuzikiza Remix ft. Feffe Bussi, Navio, Da Agent, and Flex D’Paper

Female Rapper of the Year

King Missy

Tushi Polo

Yala Mc

Joyie7star

Male Rapper of the Year

Flex D’Paper

Wake

Fik Fameica

The Mith

Central Rapper of the year

Lyrical G ft. Stone Age Ug – With it With it

Lyrical Mycheal – Unmask

Zedmonk Ssabatontomi – Time Reveals Talents

Kracbone – FIRE FT. Santana Karma, Sliq Teq, Play01, Jhay Efekt, RomanJazzy & LS Andre

Lxndxn Gee – Big Moves

Feffe Bussi – Gamba Chwii

Northern Rapper of The Year

Ecee – Saik

Toobi Smolz – Bed Mega

Judas rapknowledge Da Akbar – Mung wa

Tworthy Wyler – Legendary

Timcence – Unthinkable

Hell B – Real Friends

Western Rapper of the Year

Crazie wispa – Tukahwaamu

Momo Mc – Tekaho karadio

P.Y.T – Break the cycle

Mugabi Byenkya – Philomena’s Voicemail #2

Eshata Lookhassle – Kiga flow

Eastern Rapper of the Year

Triggah – Come Over

Mamre Snares -Engarasi ijo

Sparo UG – King Of The Streets

Lxndxn Gee (London Gee) – Drake Mode

AJ Stylz – That’s who we are

BMG Music – Inside voice

Collaboration of the Year

Flex D’paper ft. Navio Fik Fameica And Mozelo Kidz – Cheptegei

Play01 – Zinge ft. Adrenalyn Muzik

Enjiri Ku Street – Entikko ft. Ray MC, St. Ronnie, Chillz Kabejja, Still Breezy

Lukas Blacc ft. Likkle Bangi & Lagum The Rapper – One Thing

Naxa – Regular day ft. Mal X

The Mith ft Giovani Kiyingi, Ebrahim Soul’O & Agami Tonny – Welcome To UG Renix

Matt Travers ft Akeine – Over the Moon

MTN cypher ft. Ibrahim Solo, Triggah, King Missy, MuTownoh and Matt Travvers – Bikaye

Blixxack and Tucker HD – Dotted Lines and Commas

Inspirational song of the Year

Enjiri Ku Street – Entikko ft. Ray MC, St. Ronnie, Chillz Kabejja, Still Breezy

Lyrical G – Thank You Father

207 – Taasa Omuwala

Mamre Snares – Street hope

Triggah – Uganda

Waade FT Sammie Smalls- Let It Go

Ronny Rymez – Ghetto Mentality

Lyricist of the Year

MooTowNoh – Pound or Shilling (PoS)

The Hommie – Diet Coke Cover

AJO UG – Regicide

Joyie7star – Mwanyizabala

African Act of the Year

Aka

Femi One

Nasty C

Khaligragh Jones

K.O

Rosa Ree

Octopizzo

Casspper Nyovest

Sweet 16 (Verse of the Year)

MooTowNoh – Pound or Shilling (PoS)

Tucker HD – Flex ( By Wake ft. Mal-X Tucker HD & Flex D’Paper)

The Hommie – Diet Coke Cover

207 ft. Stayput and L3vo – We Move On

Timcence – Quit that game

St Maxi Mayne – Skilibeng

Zedmonk Ssabatontomi – Amazima Agakaawa

Video Of the Year

Lagum The Rapper – Some Way

Naxa – Awoo

The Mith – Welcome To Ug Remix

Tucker HD – Mind Games

Fakher – Whole squad

Mixtape of the Year

Mugabi Byenkya – Songs For Wo(Men) 2

Starking Boycrak – Sick Trip

Ghost Lord – Ghost In The Machine

Producer of the Year

Mio Made

Ledra

Waade

Baru

Rap Fusion of the Year

Wake – Muvule

Flex D’Paper ft. Apass – Not My Friends

Naxa – Milolo

Lukas Blacc ft Kohen Jaycee – Byange

Bero – Colors Ft The Mith

Rookie of the Year

Matt Travers

Jungle City

Kizzy Rulez

Lxndxn Gee

Thosethatknow

Mesh Wanda

DJ of the Year

Deejay crim

Dj kiro spliff

DJ Victor256

Neptunez dj

Slaughter Elly

Media Personality of the Year

Timothy CODE

Frank Ntambi

Still Breezy

MC Ollo

NuveyShawn

Goodluck to all the nominated artists!