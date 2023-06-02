The highly anticipated Ugandan Hip Hop Awards (UGHHA) is back for another exhilarating edition, set to take place on 23rd June 2023 at the renowned Motiv venue. Here are the nominees:

About Ugandan Hip Hop Awards (UGHHA)

The Ugandan Hip Hop Awards (UGHHA) is an annual awards ceremony dedicated to celebrating the achievements and contributions of Ugandan hip-hop artists.

UGHHA provides a fair platform for all hip-hop acts and serves as a voice for performers, songwriters, producers, videographers, engineers, and all the professionals who work tirelessly in the industry.

By showcasing the best of Ugandan hip-hop culture, UGHHA aims to uplift and promote the genre’s growth in Uganda.

Below is the full list of nominees for the Ugandan Hip Hop Awards 2023:

Album of the Year

  • Wake – Mwotty
  • Flex D’Paper – Kampala Boy
  • Lagum the Rapper – RZR

Song of the Year

  • Flex D’Paper ft. Navio Fik Fameica and Mozelo Kidz – Cheptegei
  • THE MITH – Welcome To Ug Remix
  • Lagum The Rapper – Location
  • Byg Ben Sukuya ft. Apass – Blessed
  • Lil Ollo – Teli Kuzikiza Remix ft. Feffe Bussi, Navio, Da Agent, and Flex D’Paper

Female Rapper of the Year

  • King Missy
  • Tushi Polo
  • Yala Mc
  • Joyie7star

Male Rapper of the Year

  • Flex D’Paper
  • Wake
  • Fik Fameica
  • The Mith

Central Rapper of the year

  • Lyrical G ft. Stone Age Ug – With it With it
  • Lyrical Mycheal – Unmask
  • Zedmonk Ssabatontomi – Time Reveals Talents
  • Kracbone – FIRE FT. Santana Karma, Sliq Teq, Play01, Jhay Efekt, RomanJazzy & LS Andre
  • Lxndxn Gee – Big Moves
  • Feffe Bussi – Gamba Chwii

Northern Rapper of The Year

  • Ecee – Saik
  • Toobi Smolz – Bed Mega
  • Judas rapknowledge Da Akbar – Mung wa
  • Tworthy Wyler – Legendary
  • Timcence – Unthinkable
  • Hell B – Real Friends

Western Rapper of the Year

  • Crazie wispa – Tukahwaamu
  • Momo Mc – Tekaho karadio
  • P.Y.T – Break the cycle
  • Mugabi Byenkya – Philomena’s Voicemail #2
  • Eshata Lookhassle – Kiga flow

Eastern Rapper of the Year

  • Triggah – Come Over
  • Mamre Snares -Engarasi ijo
  • Sparo UG – King Of The Streets
  • Lxndxn Gee (London Gee) – Drake Mode
  • AJ Stylz – That’s who we are
  • BMG Music – Inside voice

Collaboration of the Year

  • Flex D’paper ft. Navio Fik Fameica And Mozelo Kidz – Cheptegei
  • Play01 – Zinge ft. Adrenalyn Muzik
  • Enjiri Ku Street – Entikko ft. Ray MC, St. Ronnie, Chillz Kabejja, Still Breezy
  • Lukas Blacc ft. Likkle Bangi & Lagum The Rapper – One Thing
  • Naxa – Regular day ft. Mal X
  • The Mith ft Giovani Kiyingi, Ebrahim Soul’O & Agami Tonny – Welcome To UG Renix
  • Matt Travers ft Akeine – Over the Moon
  • MTN cypher ft. Ibrahim Solo, Triggah, King Missy, MuTownoh and Matt Travvers – Bikaye
  • Blixxack and Tucker HD – Dotted Lines and Commas

Inspirational song of the Year

  • Enjiri Ku Street – Entikko ft. Ray MC, St. Ronnie, Chillz Kabejja, Still Breezy
  • Lyrical G – Thank You Father
  • 207 – Taasa Omuwala
  • Mamre Snares – Street hope
  • Triggah – Uganda
  • Waade FT Sammie Smalls- Let It Go
  • Ronny Rymez – Ghetto Mentality

Lyricist of the Year

  • MooTowNoh – Pound or Shilling (PoS)
  • The Hommie – Diet Coke Cover
  • AJO UG – Regicide
  • Joyie7star – Mwanyizabala

African Act of the Year

  • Aka
  • Femi One
  • Nasty C
  • Khaligragh Jones
  • K.O
  • Rosa Ree
  • Octopizzo
  • Casspper Nyovest

Sweet 16 (Verse of the Year)

  • MooTowNoh – Pound or Shilling (PoS)
  • Tucker HD – Flex ( By Wake ft. Mal-X Tucker HD & Flex D’Paper)
  • The Hommie – Diet Coke Cover
  • 207 ft. Stayput and L3vo – We Move On
  • Timcence – Quit that game
  • St Maxi Mayne – Skilibeng
  • Zedmonk Ssabatontomi – Amazima Agakaawa

Video Of the Year

  • Lagum The Rapper – Some Way
  • Naxa – Awoo
  • The Mith – Welcome To Ug Remix
  • Tucker HD – Mind Games
  • Fakher – Whole squad

Mixtape of the Year

  • Mugabi Byenkya – Songs For Wo(Men) 2
  • Starking Boycrak – Sick Trip
  • Ghost Lord – Ghost In The Machine

Producer of the Year

  • Mio Made
  • Ledra
  • Waade
  • Baru

Rap Fusion of the Year

  • Wake – Muvule
  • Flex D’Paper ft. Apass – Not My Friends
  • Naxa – Milolo
  • Lukas Blacc ft Kohen Jaycee – Byange
  • Bero – Colors Ft The Mith

Rookie of the Year

  • Matt Travers
  • Jungle City
  • Kizzy Rulez
  • Lxndxn Gee
  • Thosethatknow
  • Mesh Wanda

DJ of the Year

  • Deejay crim
  • Dj kiro spliff
  • DJ Victor256
  • Neptunez dj
  • Slaughter Elly

Media Personality of the Year

  • Timothy CODE
  • Frank Ntambi
  • Still Breezy
  • MC Ollo
  • NuveyShawn

Goodluck to all the nominated artists!

