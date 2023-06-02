Stand-up comedian and radio personality Amooti Omubalanguzi is really one of the comedians who have stood the test of time in Uganda’s comedy business.

He juggles comedy and his radio duties with singing. Although most of his songs are regarded as comical, he always shares knowledge and passes on information through them.

He has been in the business for over two decades now and shows no signs of leaving the scene regardless of how many new entrants join the industry.

Amooti has sung several dancehall and gospel songs that many of you have had a chance to listen to.

As we draw close to celebrating Martyrs Day, Amooti shared a song that he sang about the Martyrs of Uganda and his “Mukama Oli Muyaye” single and bragged about how he is one of the best gospel song composers in Uganda.

He also surprised many of his viewers on TV when he claimed that he has spoken to Jesus before. “I spoke to Jesus, and I make some of the best gospel songs,” Amooti said while commenting on his “Mukama oli Muyaye” song.

When asked why he is often used by the clergy in some of the gospel songs, he explained that many people see him as a person who deserves to serve in the role rather than doing comedy.

He also hinted at how he once stepped into a shrine when he had lost his mobile phone as he tried ways of getting it back and ended up losing his Shs7000 for no good returns.

