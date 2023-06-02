On her list of eight favorite Ugandan artistes, Miss Uganda Hannah Karema Tumukunde highlights Eddy Kenzo and Sheebah’s unique musical talents.

In March 2023, Uganda ushered in a new beauty queen Hannah Karema Tumukunde who won the Miss Uganda pageant to be crowned the Miss Uganda 2023-24.

The support she garnered from a couple of local celebrities including Eddy Kenzo left many questions when rumors started flying around indicating that the two could be an item.

While on an interview on the Musoga Eclipse YouTube channel, Hannah Karema was asked to list her favorite Ugandan musicians.

“I love Sheebah (Karungi), Spice (Diana), Chosen Becky, Juliana (Kanyomozi), Cindy (Sanyu), and so many others,” Karema said.

The 24-year-old further revealed that she enjoys Sheebah’s music because she sings well. “I love Sheebah because she is a very good musician,” she noted.

When it came to Karema mentioning her favorite male artists, she quickly pointed out Jose Chameleone, Eddy Kenzo, and Pallaso.

She emphasized how she is a big fan of Kenzo’s music and how he has managed to make a big star of himself through music.

She acknowledged coming across numerous rumors alleging that she is in a relationship with Eddy Kenzo but declined to give further comments on it.