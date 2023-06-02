In a mysterious turn of events, rising singer Simple K UG can now afford to wear a huge smile on his face after being released from Prison just a week after being remanded for a period of 48 months.

Simple K had been remanded to Kitalya prison for that long for claiming to be Full Figure’s baby daddy, Museveni Kairos Pearl something that got the Presidential advisor upset and she dragged him to courts of law.

In the last court hearing session, Simple K pleaded guilty and found himself being remanded to prison.

A week after being remanded, Simple K has today been spotted out of prison through a video he shared online saying he is looking forward to attending Pallaso’s concert which is slated for 9th June.

In the video clip, he is heard thanking Hajji Amiri Kakoma for the prayers he always prayed for him to be set free and he is now finally a free man.

Before his release, Simple K spent a year behind coolers as he was remanded in June 2022 and returned to court at the end of last month.

Upcoming singer Simple K one that claimed paternity of Full Figure's has appeared in a video saying he is out of prison and plans to attend Pallaso's upcoming concert. pic.twitter.com/6k5K6BKtBH — MBU (@MBU) June 2, 2023