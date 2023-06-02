Luxxary Tuula, a new face on the Ugandan music scene, shows his intent in the new visuals for his song dubbed ‘Take A Picture’.

Like several other RnB stars that have come before him, Luxarry Tuula is full of enthusiasm and high expectations for a bright music career.

A mere stare at him could sell you his dream because he looks like a superstar if we are to go by looks, fashion, and style.

What about the music then? Well, he is just as talented.

Luxarry Tuula says he sings to touch people’s hearts and his new song is close to his heart. Titled ‘Take A Picture’, it is a beautiful song you might dedicate to your lover.

The RnB sensation asks his lover to capture their beautiful moments together in a picture – something many of us have most definitely done before.

Produced by Eli Beats, it is a smooth song sung in both Luganda and English. The visuals that were directed by Edrine Paul in Muyenga, a Kampala suburb depict the message embedded in the lyrics.

Take a gaze below: