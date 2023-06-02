Lecuk Legendz looks to change the sound of Ugandan music with his style branded UGATON. He spoke to Mbu.ug about his journey, inspirations, and plans ahead.

Who is Lecuk Legendz?

Lecuk Legendz (born Martin Ocen) is the freshest Artist and Music Producer out of the new wave of urban Ugandan music. Crafting unique Urban sound (UGATON) with producers like Axon, Cmert Keyz, Ronie On Dis One etc, his music is bound to set you on an exciting listening adventure into his very rare creative genius.

His versatility ranges from Afro-Pop to RnB, Dancehall to Trap music. He started releasing music in 2017 while still in High School. ‘An African Dreamer’, his debut album, was published on 7th March 2021.

He is currently working on his second studio album which is expected to drop anytime soon. He is undoubtedly a sensational inspiration to all creatives around him and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.

Family background

My parents are staunch Acholis who migrated to Kampala from Kitgum during the late 1990s in search of a better life. My twin brother and I were born on 29th January 2000 at Mulago Hospital. I have grown up in Mutungo, Kampala my whole life and I therefore speak English, Acholi and Luganda as my primary languages.

Music genesis

Growing up, I didn’t discover music but rather music discovered me. I started out by writing short stories in school and later shifted to Poetry because I was in love with literature. As my creativity and expression in written literature developed, a group of high school friends who were very impressed by my poems that were making rounds, especially amongst the girls, persuaded me to start writing songs.

Even if I was already performing and miming my favourite songs at school events, I later joined the school choir so that I could learn how to sing and in a few weeks, I was already composing original songs and singing them for my friends in the dormitories.

I showed Chameleone my book of songs and he told me, “Never stop writing songs.” And I’ve never stopped! Lecuk Legendz

I was very shy and extremely introverted but this discovery of my musical art made me feel more confident in myself and I have never stopped artistically evolving ever since.

I recorded my first song titled “Be Free” in 2016 when a very kind-hearted American lady from New York named Jennifer Kirabo who was volunteering to teach filming at my O-level School helped me and paid for my studio time at Bungaville Records located in Bunga.

She did this because I surprised her with a beautiful original song for her Birthday and she loved it so much. I remember one day when she brought Chameleone over to the school to inspire us her students. I showed Chameleone my book of songs and he told me “Never stop writing songs.” And I’ve never stopped writing music from that day up to today.

I have been in the music industry for over five years now but I have been more interested in developing my artistic craft than blowing up. At the start, I was mainly sponsoring my music out of pocket money I saved in high school but it was never enough. My mother later supported me and sacrificed some money for me to develop my talent.

After finishing A-level, I went to ESOM School of Music in 2021 where I learnt Audio production under the mentorship of Nase Avatar. I also learnt how to play Piano and Guitar which greatly boosted my songwriting skills. I am currently focused on developing UGATON which is my personal brand of Urban Ugandan music.

Inspirations

UGATON is mainly inspired by my favourite Urban Ugandan music producers that I have worked with like Heyo Axon, Cmert Keyz, Kavali King, Ronie On dis one, etc.

The Ugandan Artist I look up to is Azawi because I feel her artistry is unmatched. All these producers have greatly influenced my Music and I am forever grateful for their contribution to my music career. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me and UGATON.

Forthcoming album

My upcoming album is a unique masterpiece that is truly gonna define UGATON and I’ve been working on it for two years now. I believe it’s a strong project that is gonna greatly contribute to the future of Urban Ugandan Music.

Future dreams

My dream is to see the whole Ugandan music industry thrive generally in a way that also allows us to compete globally with other Afrobeats music.

I also wanna build a path that allows young talent to be discovered and built because I believe that the young generation is a future rich in so much undiscovered potential and it’s been a pleasure to witness its greatness firsthand.

The UGATON dream is a big one that is forever gonna have a worldwide impact on music and Art in general. Uganda also needs a Don Jazzy and Olamide and I believe I am that guy.

Take a listen to his song ‘Munda Wano’: