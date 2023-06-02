On Thursday night, photos of singer Grenade Official, real name Deus Nduggwa, arrested made rounds online.

A short video clip of the singer looking rather disorganised, shirtless, and barefooted also made its way online.

In the clip, Grenade is heard uttering insults towards one of the men standing besides him as he is surrounded by security operatives.

Also Read: I can’t do business with Jeff Kiwa anymore – Grenade Official

According to a man who claims to have been at the scene, the singer was arrested after an altercation with guards at the entrance of an estate in Seguku.

The unidentified man while speaking to Bukedde TV narrated that Grenade insulted and abused guards at the entrance of the estates when they asked to check him.

He was then bundled up by the other guards who then called the LC Chairman of the area but Grenade failed to calm down until his hands were tied.

It is said that the same chairman directed that photos of the Nkuloga singer are taken and circulated online because he kept claiming that he is a celebrity and cannot be embarrassed like a nobody.

WATCH: Singer Grenade’s alleged neighbor explains what led to his arrest.



(🎥: Bukedde TV) pic.twitter.com/hUhFIUd6Wv — Mazima Uganda (@mazimaug) June 1, 2023