In April, rumour had it that Zari Hassan had officially become Mrs. Lutaaya after holding a private Nikkah ceremony with her fiancé Shakib Cham.

The couple held a private Islamic wedding ceremony known as a Nikkah in front of their close friends and family.

The Nikkah ceremony came as a big surprise to her followers and not much detailed information regarding the marriage was let out by the socialite.

Rumours further suggested that the SA-based businesswoman is baking a ban in her oven hence the quick Nikkah preparations.

Also Read: Shakib Lutaaya is my first official husband – Zari Hassan

Early on Friday morning, Zari decided to let her followers in on her private life as she shared the photos from the Nikkah.

Via social media, she shared numerous photos showing her in a lovey-dovey moment with her husband and other photos of the family members that were present.

She captioned the photos with the date of the Nikkah and wished fellow Muslims a happy Friday. “16.04.2023, Juma Mubarak,” she wrote.

Take a gaze at the photos below: