Leone Island Music Empire newly-signed artist Wizzard OG believes Ziza Bafana is such a talented artiste and would’ve been in the league of ‘The Big Three’ if he had good management.

Wizzard OG has showered Ziza Bafana with praises lining him up among the Big 3 of the music industry saying he would be untouchable.

Through a Tweet, the Germany-based new dancehall singer gave the self-proclaimed Katonda wa Ragga his flowers when he posted a photo of the singer seated by the poolside in one of his music videos and captioned it highlighting how talented he is.

Wizzard OG

“Hot take: with the right management across his career, Ziza Bafana would be in the same conversations as ‘The big 3’, Radio and Weasel, and Kenzo. Big up to you King of Dancehall Ziza Bafana,” Wizzard OG wrote.

Wizzard OG is a Ugandan musician based in Bayer,n Germany. He was recently signed by Jose Chameleone to his Leone Island Music Empire record label.

He also recently released his first single called ‘Honey’ which is steadily climbing up the charts.

Hot take: with the right management across his career, ziza bafana would be in the same conversations as The big 3, radio and weasel and kenzo🤷🏽‍♂️

Big up to you King of Dancehall👑 @ZizaBafanaUg pic.twitter.com/MdDXAoI5ze — Wizzard OG (@wizzard_og089) June 1, 2023

Do you agree with his submission about Bafana?