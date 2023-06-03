The exchange of words between socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black versus Hajjat Kulthum Nabunya Gumisiriza and her hubby Acram Gumisiriza is bound to take new heights following threats of the latter dragging the former to court.

The two parties went on an exchange of words following a video that made rounds online that displayed Acram Gumirisa sobbing as tears rolled down his cheeks after a video clip showed him purportedly having been introduced by another lady known as Shakira.

In the video, Engineer Gumisiriza was overheard pleading to Hajjat Kulthum to forgive him for the mess he had committed yet the two are expecting to welcome their first child as a married couple.

The online in-laws immediately went into jubilation as they celebrated the relationship having hit the rocks and among them included Bad Black who wrote striking calling Acram Gumisiriza a P.7 dropout.

When Acram Gumisiriza crossed paths with the post, he responded by attacking Bad Black as he called her out including her lover Asha Panda, something that did not please her thus going extreme as she also included Hajjat Kulthum Nabunya.

Bad Black’s comments also annoyed Kulthum who immediately sent her a warning alerting her that she will drag her to court.

Bad Black responded vehemently saying she is not fazed by her threats and that she is ready to take her on at whatever cost since she is an ex-convict.

Socialite Bad Black fires back at Hajjati Kulthum alluding to the fact that she knows the law and is ready to go to court. pic.twitter.com/sQuD1BdG7K — MBU (@MBU) June 2, 2023