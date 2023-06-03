With just a handful of days left to Pallaso’s Love Fest concert, celebrated Luga-flo storyteller Ernest Nsimbi Sserunjogi alias GNL Zamba believes that the Sucker Free Boss is the most talented among the Mayanja brothers.

After Pallaso being recently involved in a fistfight with fellow singer Alien Skin, GNL Zamba asked the two artists to stay cool-headed and calm.

He called for peace as he cited the mysterious deaths of a number of artists including AK47, Mowzey Radio, Tupac, and Biggie being results of insults and fights.

Zamba went on to highlight that among the Mayanja brothers, Pallaso is the most talented.

In an interview he had with Kasuku, GNL Zamba stresses that talent-wise Pallaso soars above the rest since he is good at singing, rapping, producing, and overall a sweet and calm guy than his brothers.

To me, Pallaso is the most talented Mayanja. Weasel is my friend and we have worked on a couple of musical projects with him. Jose Chameleone has been creating beautiful and impactful music for all of us for years but when I look at the overall comparison and talent I feel Pallaso is better because he can sing, rap, and producer, and he is a sweet guy. GNL Zamba