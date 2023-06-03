Congratulations are in order for singer Vivian Tendo and her hubby Moses Waswa Tinsley after the couple taking a step closer to holy matrimony.

The Kukyala function comes five months after Moses Waswa Tinsley went down on one of his knees and proposed to Vivian Tendo asking for her hand in marriage.

Fortunately, Vivian Tendo responded positively to his request at the proposal which was held at Divine Resort in Mukono.

Following the successful completion of the Kukyala ceremony, the couple will be looking forward to holding an introduction ceremony (Kwanjula) and then a church wedding.

The dates of the following functions are yet to be established but we wish them successful preparations.

Vivian and her fiance often keep their plans under wraps, only to reveal the exciting news on the event’s D-day.

Congratulations to the couple!