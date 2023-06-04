As he capped his Masters’s Degree in Anthropology from the University of Chicago, Dr. Kizza Besigye and Winnie Byanyima’s son Anselm Kizza Besigye showed off his girlfriend.

On Saturday, Dr. Kizza Besigye and Winnie Byanyima’s son Anselm Kizza Besigye graduated with a Master’s Degree in Anthropology from the University of Chicago, USA.

According to his mother, Anselm performed excellently in all his subjects. “Anselm got As in all his subjects including his theses,” Winnie Byanyima tweeted on Saturday.

Accompanying Anselm as he marked the feat was his mother, also the Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Winnie Byanyima, his sister Ihoza, cousins =, and girlfriend.

Liz (extreme left) together with Anselm Besigye, Winnie Byanyima, and other family members

Only identified as Liz, Anselm Kizza Besigye’s girlfriend was revealed on social media by his mother who shared photos from the graduation with the caption; “Walking to become a graduate of the Univ of Chicago. Family and girlfriend Liz proudly cheered him on.”

She also congratulated him upon the feat and tipped him to continue being intentional in his studies and humble in life.

“You did it ⁦@akbesigye! Congratulations! From your Chancellor: Continue to value free & open discourse, have the fortitude to say what you mean & be humble about the limitations of your own thinking. Son here’s to your next adventure,” she tweeted.

Congratulations Anselm!