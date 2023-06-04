In his latest project titled ‘For My Good’, Ugandan gospel artist Mungu Feni preaches about having everlasting faith in God to help you in life and seeing the good in every situation in your life.

Born on 16th March 1987 in Northern Uganda, Mungu Feni is a Ugandan gospel musician who uses his talent to preach the word of God.

He considers his breakthrough song as ‘DJ Pastor ‘ which he released in 2014. It received massive airplay on the top Radio and Television stations in Uganda.

Mungu Feni has since released a couple of other songs including ‘Amen’, ‘Grateful Lord’, ‘Ready Lord’, ‘You Alone’, ‘ASI Onzi’, ‘Mima Asia’, ‘The Rock’, and his latest ‘For My Good’.

Mungu Feni has achieved musical success and was recently awarded the Nothern Artiste of the Year in the Royal Gospel Music Awards.

Produced by Eli Arkhis, ‘For My Good’ is a song that teaches you to stand firm in faith and trust the Lord to help you through any situation in life.

“This song will teach you to thank God in all situations. That moment when the devil plans something terrible about your life but God then uses that situation to turn everything better for you,” says Mungu Feni.

The visuals shot by celebrated Kenyan videographer Enos Olik try to depict what is embedded in the song’s lyrics. Take a gaze below: