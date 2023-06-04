Ugandan artist Lil Pazo Lunabe, real name Yasin Mukasa is over the moon after Jose Chameleone handed him his very first flight en route to Juba, South Sudan for a performance.

Despite having released a couple of trending songs in the past, Lil Pazo is still new to certain things big stars do including traveling abroad for performances.

On Saturday, he was given the opportunity by a singer whom he regards as an icon, Jose Chameleone and he could not be happier.

Lil Pazo could not believe his eyes when the plane lifted off en route to Juba, South Sudan where he will perform alongside Jose Chameleone, Weasel, among other acts.

In a video recorded by Chameleone himself with the plane mid-air, Lil Pazo is heard counting his blessings and noting what a special moment it is for him.

“I cannot believe this. I have been blessed by the best and when he touches you, things only get better from here. This is a special moment, we’re in the air, good treatment, business class…we are so special,” Lil Pazo says.

He thanked Chameleone for always wishing others well and giving him the opportunity to enjoy flying out of the country, something he has always yearned for in his life.