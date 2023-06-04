Renowned media personality Doreen Nasasira is likely to fall into things as it is usually the used expression when one is about to land or be gifted with prestigious items.

The KFM presenter whose relationship status is still a mystery seems to have finally got herself a serious Kenyan man willing to ask for her hand in marriage.

The bold Kenyan man who hails from the Nandi region, Bryan Tanui, expressed his feelings and affection towards Nasasira saying he is tired of being her secret admirer.

Tanui slid into Doreen Nasasira’s DMs requesting a date night so that they can sit down and get to know each other more.

Bryan Tanui

“Hi Doreen, I’m Tanui Bryan from Kenya, a county known as Nandi, Kapsabet town, Kamatargui village. I would really wish to bring to your attention that I have always been trying hard to maintain in the lane of friends which I realized I’m a friend of someone who doesn’t know me,” Tanui wrote.

“I’m a very progressive-minded person with little ability of laziness and big disappointment in giving up I truly don’t, to cut the story short I would really wish to have dinner with you and meet me as a very aggressive gentleman from Nandi,” he added.

He went ahead to assure Doreen of his availability upon her approval for his journey to have her as Mrs. Tanui adding that he is ready to pay 58 cows as her dowry.

Tanui further bragged about being a person with little ability for laziness and disappointments since he is a man of his word.

Doreen Nasasira was left shocked at Tanui’s confidence ad wondered what he really wanted her for. She is still skeptical about meeting him.