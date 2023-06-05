Highly controversial radio personality James Onen a.k.a Fat Boy is of the opinion that the Triplets Ghetto Kids were used by Britain’s Got Talent to hype the show.

43-year-old Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn won Britain’s Got Talent 2023, beating stiff competition from the likes of Lillianna Clifton, Cillians Magic, Malakai Music, and Ghetto Kids, among other finalists.

Despite having a smooth run in the competition starting from the editions, including a Golden Buzzer, the Ghetto Kids did not make the runners-up places.

According to RX Radio presenter Fatboy, the Ugandan stars were only used by the competition’s organizers for ratings.

Via Twitter, Fatboy wrote, “Unpopular opinion: These kids were hyped, promoted, and elevated to the finals just to boost the ratings for BGT. The organizers had no intention of letting them win.”

He further defended his opinion saying, “The West is currently addicted to the Diversity cocaine. Put cute minority faces on TV with a sob story and millions will tune in, then discard them after. And that’s precisely what happened. The ultimate virtue signal.”

Netizens, however, are not completely backing his point of view as several remind him that it was not the organizers’ duty to decide who should win.

On top of several criticisms toward Fatboy’s opinion, artiste Rickman has described it as “a fat joke.”

Unpopular opinion: These kids were hyped, promoted and elevated to the finals just to boost the ratings for BGT. The organizers had no intention of letting them win 👀 https://t.co/61ln5PGpd3 — James Onen – FATBOY (@jamesonen) June 4, 2023

