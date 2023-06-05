Ugandan dance group Triplets Ghetto Kids came close but lost Britain’s Got Talent 2023 competition to Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn.

The group of six children aged between six and thirteen years old has had quite a smooth run through this year’s edition of the highly contested competition through to the grand finale.

The finale held on 4th June 2023 featured the cream from the last stages of the edition including Ghetto Kids, Malakai Bayoh, Duo Odyssey, Musa Motha, Amy Lou, Viggo Venn, Olivia Lynes, Travis George, Cillian O’Connor, Lillianna Clifton.

Viggo Venn

The Journey

In April, the Ghetto Kids grabbed news headlines after they won a golden buzzer at the return of Britain’s Got Talent 2023 competition.

Italian choreographer, ballroom and Latin dancer, and Television personality, Bruno Tonioli hit the Golden Buzzer to give the Ghetto Kids a standing ovation at their very first audition at the competition.

Dancing on a customized stage to showcase a typical local Ugandan village homestead, the group managed to put on a performance to remember in the semi-finals.

Their showcase of exciting choreography caught the attention of the world and they continued to cruise through the semi-finals as the first act to reach the finals.

Today, the Ghetto Kids’ impressed many again with their opening act at the competition Viggo Venn’s whose performances pleased the judges and voters the most.

The Big Prize

Viggo Venn, as this year’s winner of Britains Got Talent, walks home with a cash prize of £250,000 (about Ugx1,164,350,900). Yes, you read that right.

The Norwegian will also have the chance of performing at the Royal Variety Performance – a show that will be filmed and broadcast at a later date by the BBC – in winter.