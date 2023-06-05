Alien Skin, real name Patrick Mulwana, says he is so ready to perform for his fans on Friday and does not even need to waste time rehearsing because he does that everyday.

This Friday, 9th June 2023, singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso will be holding his concert dubbed ‘Love Fest’ at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

His newfound nemesis Alien Skin has also set an abrupt concert on the same date at Freedom City located along Entebbe Road.

At a press conference held at his home, Alien revealed that he is very ready to put on a good show and entertain his fans.

Alien Skin speaks to journalists at the presser for his concert (Credits: K.I)

He is also charged up to silence his critics who think he cannot display a good music showcase because of the style of music he sings.

When asked how he will manage to do that since there are just a few days remaining to the concert and he hasn’t rehearsed, Alien Skin noted that he is not in the crop of artists that need to rehearse for performances.

He noted that he performs every night and that should be enough rehearsals for him before calling upon his fans to turn up in large numbers.

“Rehearsing? No, I don’t need to rehearse. I sing everyday, I don’t need rehearsals. And I know comparisons are to be made so I am ready. My vibe comes from the bone, just wait and see,” Alien said.