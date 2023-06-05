Revelers, in large numbers, turned up at Lugogo Grounds to enjoy performances from the top Ugandan artists at the 11th edition of the popular Bakiga Nation.

Bakiga Nation is a celebration of culture, togetherness, and solidarity by Bakiga and friends through art (music, drama), festivals, and merchandise, and community.

Sponsored by Pilsener Lager, the 2023 edition featured kwevuga, games, comedy sessions, and cultural troupes, among other exciting activities.

Anne Kansiime performing at Bakiga Nation 2023

Apart from the usual enjoyments, feasting, and friendly catchups, performances from Lillian Nabaasa, Winnie Nwagi, Anne Kansiime, and Shine Omukiga, among others.

Below are some of the photos from the event as captured by Don Mugabi: