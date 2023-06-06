The current talk of the town is about the two concerts that will be happening on the same date this Friday 9th June 2023.

The concerts between two artists who are at loggerheads following a physical altercation they had a few days back has thrown social media into a frenzy.

Pallaso has a concert dubbed the “LoveFest” that he has been announcing for a period of three months now but started serious activations towards the end of last month.

As he conducted the activations, he fell out with Alien Skin, and after the scuffle that transpired last week, the “Sitya Danger singer decided to also stage up a concert against him to prove his ability.

Former Firebase crew singer Buchaman, real name Mark Bugembe, has weighed in on the rivalry between the artists.

Buchaman notes that Pallaso and Alien Skin’s feud has the potential to stir up the music industry to greater heights that can be copied by fellow artists to cement a non-physical beef music industry.

The music industry operates within the realm of showbiz, but our generation is now exploring new avenues. The ongoing feud between Pallaso and Alien Skin has the potential to stir up the music industry. Buchaman

This is not the first time we have seen artists staging concerts on the same dates as it should be recalled that when Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool’s beef was at its peak, they also staged concerts on the same dates.

We project that when the concert battle gets done, we are likely to see the two artists go head-to-head in a professional boxing bout that Pallaso accepted to lock horns with Alien Skin.