The Ebonies actress Evelyn Namulondo says she cannot recommend her children to join the Ugandan entertainment industry based on the experiences she has had in the industry.

She notes that she would only back her child to join if it is their own willingness and desire to join the business but not by her own wanting.

Namulondo revealed this during the 21 questions interview on Spark TV.

I wouldn’t support my children to join the entertainment industry. However, if it’s their choice, I ought to support them. Evelyn Namulondo

The actress noted that the temptations involved in the entertainment industry present high risks of mistakes and she wouldn’t want her children to go through all that.

Namulondo also cleared the air concerning the rumors of having sirred a child with singer Mesach Semakula regarding them false and baseless.

She also disclosed that Bobi Wine is the one who joined her name and thus made it popular on the entertainment scene.