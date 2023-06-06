Grammy award nominee Eddy Kenzo has rubbished claims by his former friend Big Eye Starboss who claimed that he started Big Talent Entertainment with him.

While appearing on Galaxy FM several weeks ago, Big Eye vehemently criticized Kenzo for being a hypocrite who does not wish well upon others.

Big Eye also attacked the Kenzo-led Uganda National Musician Federation and questioned his leadership and the federation’s relevance.

He then claimed to have started Big Talent with Eddy Kenzo.

Kenzo, however, while appearing on the same station denied starting the music camp with Big Eye.

“I did not start Big Talent with Big Eye. I started it on my own. If he had started it, he would have gone with it when he left,” Eddy Kenzo said.

When asked if they had misunderstandings before Big Eye left the camp, Kenzo denied the allegations and noted that Big Eye just reached a level when he felt mature and wanted to leave.

“It reached a point where he had grown and he didn’t need to be under an umbrella so he had to move out and establish himself to move forward, which was okay,” Kenzo narrated.