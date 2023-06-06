It was a moment of bliss for city photographer Daville Mutaabazi of Daville Photography as he added another year to his age.

The photographer made his birthday colorful and glamorous when he proposed to his girlfriend Daven Briven in an eye-catching and exquisite style.

To the excitement of the Daven Briven, she wrote on her Facebook page expressing how amazed she is by the beautiful surprise that her lover threw her.

She jotted down stressing how she is lost for words to share about the priceless moment and experience that she was treated to as Daville asked for her hand in marriage.

“Am in utter awe of how beautiful our story is, you sharing the most special day of your life with me by asking me to be your wife on your birthday,” she wrote.

“The easiest & happiest YES I have ever said HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life my smile keeper . MY FIANCEE,” Daven added.



The renowned photographer, Mutabazi Andrew Deville also painted his social media accounts with beautiful photos and videos of how their proposal and engagement night went down.

The other functions that follow engagement will be going down before the year ends as we will keep you posted when the dates are announced.