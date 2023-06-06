A fan has called out singer Lydia Jazmine for putting up a horrible performance over the weekend at a show she was booked to perform at.

Sarah Adong Superlady told the LJ Music singer that she should stop the habit of singing as if she is crying.

She went ahead to lecture Lydia Jazmine to borrow notes from fellow artists including Sheebah, Juliana Kanyomozi, Winnie Nwagi, and Jose Chameleone to better her performance.

Dear @LydiahJazmine that habit of singing as if you are crying must stop this year. Your performance at the rugby chill yesterday was horrible. Kindly get lessons from Sheeba, Juliana, @FirebbyUg,@JChameleone et al.@SabulaMediaUg wamma nimbye? Adong Sarah

This comes at the back of Jazmine emphasising that she is not a faded artist as critics had started to brand her after a long silence from the music scene.

Speaking in an interview she noted that she took a long break to rebrand to a new artist who would give her customers the best of her.