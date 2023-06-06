The conundrum to most record deals between Ugandan musicians and their labels is caused by mostly the erroneous and exploitative record contracts drafted.

Record Labels in the country tend to forget that they are signing human beings, not cyborgs. Human beings are supposed to be given time and attention to polish and up their talents.

Some of the major record labels, not only in Uganda but across Africa, screw over the majority of their signed artists claiming the majority of their profits, issuing them loans they cannot always repay, and trapping them in contracts that essentially remove them from the production room.

On the other hand, the artist’s lack of success might make a label reluctant to spend more money on the artist’s career or if the music they make isn’t deemed to be good enough.

Averagely in Uganda, only one in 10 signed artists succeed commercially although by the look of things, this is a generous estimate.

Financially unstable musicians are less likely to land some opportunities making them more vulnerable and are left with no option but to sign unfair contracts.

The fact that both local and international streaming platforms like Spotify, Deezer, and others are offering direct uploading giving chance to musicians to earn their royalties without any interference from the labels has persuaded more artists to go or stay independent.

Taking a leaf from the UK’s National Statistics Office; “16.4% of creative workers born between 1953 & 1962 had a working-class background but that had fallen to just 7.9% from those born four decades later.” [Source; The Guardian]

Artists from disadvantaged backgrounds are less likely to land certain opportunities and this worrying trend of record labels exploiting upcoming artists tends to lead to the latter seeking greener pastures everywhere.

The words “master” & “slave” are evident in record contracts as artists look like they are “slaves” to the current status quo of the music industry.