Celebrated Ugandan comedian and businessman Kato Lubwama was pronounced dead on Wednesday 7th June 2023.
The news was broken by local events promoter Bajjo, real name Andrew Mukasa, who via TikTok announced the death of Kato Lubwama.
According to sources, the Founder of Diamonds Ensemble, Diamonds Production, and B24 TV succumbed to heart complications which he has battled for a couple of years.
The horrific news of Lubwama’s passing shocked many of the top acts in the entertainment and political spheres some of whom immediately rushed to Stana Medical Center in Bunamwaya where he breathed his last.
Others have expressed their grief via social media where they continue to send their messages of condolence toward the former Rubaga South Member of Parleiament’s family.
“I wish I could tell your story to the fullest. I love you, I will forever miss you, my mentor and true brother. Paulo wumula mirembe mukwano,” wrote Actor and Director John Segawa after learning of the passing on of his friend.
Below are some of the other messages of condolence:
May his soul rest in peace!
May we always remember all the good dids of our dear comrade, mentor, mp and whatsoever, Hon kato lubwama. May his soul rest in peace.
