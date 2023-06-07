Celebrated Ugandan comedian and businessman Kato Lubwama was pronounced dead on Wednesday 7th June 2023.

The news was broken by local events promoter Bajjo, real name Andrew Mukasa, who via TikTok announced the death of Kato Lubwama.

According to sources, the Founder of Diamonds Ensemble, Diamonds Production, and B24 TV succumbed to heart complications which he has battled for a couple of years.

The horrific news of Lubwama’s passing shocked many of the top acts in the entertainment and political spheres some of whom immediately rushed to Stana Medical Center in Bunamwaya where he breathed his last.

Others have expressed their grief via social media where they continue to send their messages of condolence toward the former Rubaga South Member of Parleiament’s family.

“I wish I could tell your story to the fullest. I love you, I will forever miss you, my mentor and true brother. Paulo wumula mirembe mukwano,” wrote Actor and Director John Segawa after learning of the passing on of his friend.

Below are some of the other messages of condolence:

Kitalo nyo ekya Hon Kato Lubwama banange,I'm speechless 💔🙏 — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) June 6, 2023

R.I.P Uncle Kato Lubwama 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/C63jhpjCgK — ALIEN SKIN OFFICIAL (@AlienSkinUg) June 6, 2023

Very disturbing sad news @Kato_Lubwama has passed on now r.I.p my forever friend kato lubwaama KAtonda akusonyiwe byona ebyasoba pic.twitter.com/mgFeAKKv4t — BAJJO EVENTS CLEAR PROCESS (@AlfonseMukasa) June 6, 2023

An actor and a [theatre] director are both what I would call interpreters of work. We interpret a work, just as a musician will interpret a composer's work, we interpret the work of a playwright. We are servants of the theatre and I've always believed that. We must serve what has… pic.twitter.com/gppZCEcxcJ — JohnSegawa🇺🇬 (@JoSsegawa) June 7, 2023

Sad news

Kato Lubwama has just been confirmed dead due to a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/T5di746Qq9 — Djjacob Omutuuze (@djjacobomutuze) June 6, 2023

The industry, parliament and whole country at large is going to miss u papa 😪 my heart is broken 💔 Uncle KatoLubwama mungu akusasile ebyakusobako akuwumuze milembe pic.twitter.com/piguubg6DF — CarolineMarcah (@MarcahCaroline) June 7, 2023

Banange nga kitalo nnyo! Uncle kato Lubwama 💔💔😭

He has been a pillar in the industry. RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JCDmkgLcI8 — Hanson Baliruno (@Hanson1Baliruno) June 6, 2023

May his soul rest in peace!