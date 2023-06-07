Popular Ugandan comedian and former Member of Parliament Kato Lubwama was pronounced dead in the wee hours of Wednesday (7th June 2023) morning.

Just after midnight, in the hours of Tuesday night crossing into Wednesday, social media was filled up with the sad news of Kato Lubwama’s demise.

The news was broken by local events promoter Bajjo, real name Andrew Mukasa, who via TikTok announced the death of Kato Lubwama.

The cause of Lubwama’s death is yet to be revealed but according to reports, he succumbed to a heart attack at Stana Medical Center in Bunamwaya where he often had periodic checkups.

Kato Lubwama has had a history of heart complications in recent years.

In March 2022, the Founder of Diamonds Ensemble, Diamonds Production, and B24 TV Kato Lubwama was hospitalized with heart complications.

He was later flown to Turkey where he underwent a successful operation and he appeared stabilized but always had medical checkups to monitor his health status.

May his soul rest in peace!