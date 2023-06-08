With just a few days remaining to his concert, Alien Skin has released his new audio titled ‘Mataala’ on which he features Aziz Azion.

By now we already know that Alien Skin, real name Patrick Mulwana’ is not a joking subject. Musically, he has both his feet planted quite firmly on the ground.

His unique music style has already won over several local music lovers who have widely shown their support for him and even pledged to fill up Freedom City at his concert.

Aziz Azion, on the other side, is a proven musician, instrumentalist, songwriter, and vocalist who has mastered his art for many years now.

The two have created a collaboration that must have come as a surprise for many based on their different music styles but listening to the song. it seems a good idea.

Aziz Azion’s smooth vocals added to Alien’s playful wordplay make it a song that you may want to put on repeat even on your first listen.

They heap praises on their lovers referring to them as that bright light in their lives and confess their love on this track.

Take a listen here: