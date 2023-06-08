Over time singer Kyavaerimuka Aroma alias Aroma has always let the public know about her love life and maintained that she is single.

In a recent interview on Galaxy FM, she was asked to describe the kind of man she would like to date if one approached her.

Aroma responded by stressing that she would feel comfortable dating someone who is okay with her being a musician rather than someone who would force her to ditch her singing career.

The Team No Sleep singer went on to note that the person interested in her shouldn’t be too broke since she is a high-maintenance lady.

Aroma added that she doesn’t care about the person’s tribe as long as she gives her peace of mind and freedom to do what she likes.