Balaam Barugahara has expressed his disappointment in fellow events promoter Abbey Musinguzi a.k.a Abtex for fixing Alien Skin’s concert on the same date as Pallaso’s.

Friday 9th June 2023 will be remembered for the next few years as the date when Pallaso and Alien Skin went head-to-head, musically.

With both artists organizing concerts on the same date at different venues, the development has divided local music fans with each deciding whom they want to support on D-day.

Away from the artists and fans, the promoters for either concert; Balaam and Abtex, are also throwing shade at each other.

While speaking to the media during the security briefing on Wednesday, the Radio 4 proprietor who has backed Pallaso’s ‘Love Fest’ concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval expressed his disappointment in Abtex.

Balaam wondered how Abtex decided to abruptly fix Alien Skin’s concert on a date that had already been booked for Pallaso.

He questioned how Abtex, who is the President of the Federation of Uganda Promoters Association could compete with him as the Vice President.

“My brother Abtex, I am so disappointed in you, you have ashamed me so much. You can’t compete against your Vice Chairman, your younger brother Balam and fight so hard to embarrass Sir. Pallaso who was recently recognized by the Kabaka of Buganda,”

Balaam continued to ask people to flock Lugogo Cricket Oval and support Pallaso on Friday and revealed that there will be a 30-minute tribute to the late comedian and former Member of Parliament Kato Lubwama.