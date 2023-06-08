The late Hon. Kato Lubwama will be laid to rest next week after over five days of mourning following his abrupt death on Wednesday 7th June 2023.

Former Rubaga South Member of Parliament, Comedian, Actor, and Musician Kato Lubwama breathed his last on Wednesday due to heart complications.

Preparations for a proper sendoff have since been underway to give him a respectful burial with several of his friends, family members, former workmates, and fans visiting his home in Kisigula, Mutundwe.

Celebrities in the entertainment and political spheres have physically visited the home while others continue to fill their social media pages with messages of condolences.

According to the information provided, the late Kato Lubwama’s body will be laid to rest after one week of mourning, something that he often asked for while he was still alive.

The Founder of Diamonds Ensemble will be buried on Wednesday 14th June 2023 after a series of public mourning arrangements.

“Kato will be buried next week on Wednesday. We agreed because he mentioned it to us. Over 20 people knew about it. He told everyone close to him that he should be buried after one week if he died,” Hon. Muhammad Nsereko revealed.

Lubwama’s body will be availed at the family home on Friday where it shall stay for two days. On Sunday, a mass will be held at Lubaga Cathedral and thereafter public mourning will be held at the National Theater on Monday.

Kato Lubwama will be laid to rest on Wednesday at his ancestral home in Nkozi, Mawokota, Mpigi District.

May his soul rest in peace