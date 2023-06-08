Hon. Muhammad Nsereko has warned members of the Eddy Kenzo-led faction Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) not to fail to show unity and support for the late Kato Lubwama during this trying moment.

He stresses that if they fail to stand in solidarity with the late Kato Lubwama’s family their organisation will be rendered useless and helpless to all those in it.

Hon. Muhammad Nsereko who tried out doing music and failed during the early 1990s when he used to call himself Menton Prince sent out the warning telling artists not to shoot themselves in the foot.

He explained that if they fail to support themselves at the moment, their group will be regarded as one that was set up to waste taxpayer’s money on issues that don’t help fellow artists.

He furthermore claimed that support and unity will be a great sign that will confirm to all those outside the federation that it has a purpose and good cause to help fellow artists during tough moments.

Hon. Nsereko went ahead to claim that if he witnesses that happen, he will also have the guts to second the federation on the floor of parliament whenever the need arises to support creatives in the arts industry.