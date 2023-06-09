Nyege Nyege International Festival organizers have distanced themselves from the Kenyan edition following announcements that have been making rounds on social media.

Nyege Nyege Festival, the iconic celebration of music, arts, and culture, has for years been one of the most anticipated festivals in East Africa.

Its popularity has made it attract imitations of it, especially the ‘Nyege Nyege Kenyan edition’ that has been making rounds on social media.

Nyege Nyege organizers, however, say they are not behind the Kenyan edition and it is only an imitation that should be avoided.

“Nyege Nyege Festival wants to clarify any misconceptions and detach itself from any imitations that may be circulating. This statement is to further express that the Nyege Nyege Festival has nothing to do with the so-called “Nyege Nyege Kenyan Edition”,” revealed a statement from official organizers.

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery but it is important to recognize that there exists only one true Nyege Nyege Festival which started in Uganda. As the brand gains success and recognition, numerous others may attempt to associate themselves with it.

“Therefore, we urge the general public to exercise caution and rely solely on trustworthy sources such as the official pages & channels of Nyege Nyege Festival, Talent Africa Group, and reputable media outlets to obtain accurate information about all Nyege Nyege Festival activities. Stay vigilant against counterfeit sources and unauthorized information.”

The organizers further revealed that the dates for the 2023 Nyege Nyege edition of Nyege Nyege and location will be announced soon.

We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the incredible Kenyan audience and artists that have consistently supported previous editions of Nyege Nyege. Your enthusiasm and passion for music and culture have contributed significantly to the success of our festival. We genuinely appreciate your unwavering dedication and look forward to welcoming you at the shores of the River Nile later this year. Stay tuned for thrilling updates regarding #NyegeNyege2023 being announced in the coming days. Nyege Nyege Festival