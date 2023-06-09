Amid all the anticipation surrounding his ‘Love Fest’ concert set for today, singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso has released the visuals for his new song dubbed ‘Fire Anthem’.

Music is what Pallaso does best and he has managed to remain consistent since breaking onto the scene several years ago.

Since the 2019 Covid pandemic, however, Pallaso has stood above the other artists by releasing bangers and he now returns with another prospect in ‘Fire Anthem’.

‘Fire Anthem’ is a song in which the Team Good Music boss tells his story “from the ghetto to the bank”, narrating the hustle he has persevered through to make it big.

The self-styled King Of The East says the song is dedicated to all the youths in the ghettos around Uganda to pick inspiration from his own life story and go on and shine too.

Fire Anthem is Pallaso’s second musical project in the last six days after ‘Lickle Wine‘ featuring Nigerian singer Ketchup.

Check out the visuals below: