Big Muzik Entertainment singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye Starboss yet again faced a stressful night as he performed at singer Alien Skin’s “Sitya Danger” concert at Freedom City.

He was pelted with flying objects as he took to the stage to perform his songs; Husband Material and Connection, among many others.

Midway through his performance, objects including plastic bottles and other materials started flying toward the stage as fans chased him off the stage.

Bouncers came through and requested him to pause his performance as they pleaded to the fans to stop pelting him with bottles but the pleas from the organizers fell on deaf ears as they continued pelting him with objects till the bouncers dragged him off the stage.

Big Eye took to his social media pages and shared a WhatsApp screenshot showing a message that he allegedly got from a Big Talent member telling him that the fans who pelted him with flying objects were sent by his nemesis Eddy Kenzo.

The “Suula Indicator” singer went on to share a couple more pieces of evidence on his Facebook page all pinning Eddy Kenzo for masterminding the incident.