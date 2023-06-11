Roots Band singers Tuff B and Henry Tigan have released beautiful visuals for their new love song titled ‘Fine’.

Both seasoned artists and vocalists, Tuff B, real name Robert Sekidde, and Henry Tony Kirumaganyi a.k.a Henry Tigan united with Chagga to form Roots Band a few years ago.

It seems as though Chagga recently decided to leave the group if we are to go by the band’s latest project dubbed ‘Fine;’ on which only Tuff B and Tigan appear.

The two showcase their smooth vocals and songwriting talents as they applaud the beauty of their respective lovers.

“Fine is a love song describing a beautiful woman,” says Tuff B who seems the mastermind of the band that intends to make it big.

The song was produced by Artin Pro and the visuals were directed by Bust. Take a gaze below: