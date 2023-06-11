Singer Vivian Tendo and her hubby Moses Waswa Tinsley took another amazing step toward their relationship as the latter introduced the former to her parents in a glamorous fashion.

Earlier this month, Vivian Tendo and her husband held a superb customary Kukyala ceremony that was attended by their close family relatives, and friends.

Now the couple has drawn closer to the last function of marriage which is the holy matrimony ceremony as they will be making vows for each other.

Previously Vivian Tendo was quoted noting that she met Moses Waswa Tinsley during charity work, before embarking on a romantic relationship.

The couple’s relationship was solidified with a marriage proposal in January, ‘Kukyala’ last week, and Saturday’s flamboyant introduction ceremony.

Congratulations to the couple!