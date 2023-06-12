Local rapper Gereson Wabuyu a.k.a Gravity Omutujju has strongly denied claims that he begged for sex from fellow artist Kapa Cat, real name Catherine Tumusiime.

For over a month now, Kapa Cat and Gravity Omutujju have not been the best of friends despite the two having worked on music together in the past.

Their fallout started when Kapa Cat attacked Martha Mukisa before her concert and questioned why she had rushed to stage a concert without releasing enough songs for her fans.

Gravity then chipped in and noted how Kapa Cat did not have the moral authority to question Martha Mukisa’s decisions and relevance in the industry.

The Kwepicha rapper then maintained that Kapa Cat will never be half as talented as Martha Mukisa, something which did not please the former TAF music singer.

She retaliated by alleging that Gravity asked her for sex when they worked together on a collaboration which he also begged for.

While appearing on ‘The Deep Talk’ show on Galaxy TV, Gravity Omutuuju rubbished Kapa Cat’s allegations.

He maintained that he has never begged to have sexual intercourse with her and that she is too old, enough to even be his mother, and he would never ask for sex from such a person.

“I have never asked for sex from Kapa Cat…she is too old for me, in fact she is the one who begged me…” – Gravity Omutujju



(🎥: TheDeepTalk) pic.twitter.com/2yMD3mxlGu — MBU (@MBU) June 11, 2023