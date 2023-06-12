The revelation that the late Kato Lubwama was related to Dr. John Chrysestom Muyingo seems to have caught many by surprise.

Following the demise of renowned comedian, musician, and businessman Kato Lubwama on Wednesday 7th June 2023, the country has been mourning.

In the process, the late entertainer’s family members have been gathered at his home in Kisigula, Mutundwe to pay their last respects before his eventual burial slated for Wednesday 14th June 2023.

It has been discovered that Kato Lubwama was related to renowned educator and politician Dr. John Chrysestom Muyingo.

The news seems to have caught many by surprise but according to Conan Daniel Businge, Kato Lubwama, and Dr. Muyingo were not immediate brothers.

Businge states that Victoria Nakiwala gave birth to Dr. Muyingo and then had two othe rchildren with Kato Lubwama’s father who, with another wife, bore Kato Lubwama and his twin brother.

ALLOW ME PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE context for better understanding. Here is the clear record that everyone can easily comprehend: Maama Victoria Nakiwala (R.I.P) gave birth to @DrMuyingo in the Nkima (Monkey) Clan. Subsequently, she also had two children in the Ffumbe Clan with the father of the Late Hon. Kato Lubwama. But she did not get married in the Ffumbe Clan. It’s worth noting that Hon. Kato Lubwama’s father, had another wife, who bore Paul Kato Lubwama and his twin brother (who unfortunately passed away several years ago). The two Honourable Members (Dr. Muyingo & Lubwama) knew each other, and would cordially salute each other, as brothers. Rest in Peace Hon. Kato Lubwama. Conan Daniel Businge

