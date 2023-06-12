Following her appearance at the MTN Yetu Festival on Sunday, Irene Ntale has been the target of netizens who claim her bulged tummy could mean she is pregnant.

The MTN Yetu Festival went down well at the Kololo Independence Grounds as the Boyz II Men and Sauti Sol serenaded music lovers with remarkable performances.

A couple of local stars were also in presence and some, including Irene Ntale, performed as curtain raiser before the main performers got on stage.

Irene Ntale, as usual, put up a beautiful live performance but it is her bulged tummy that seems to have caught the attention of netizens.

Irene Ntale performing at the MTN Yetu Festival 2023 (Photo by Nyaika 256)

Photos from the songstress’ performance have generated mixed reactions among her followers some of whom believe that the songbird could be pregnant.

While digging through her social media, we realize that some of her recent updates do not vividly show her stomach area.

This is the second time Ntale is being rumored pregnant. In July 2022, she posted a video of a baby bump with the caption, ” My Baby shower was everything.”

She, however, later deleted it and cleared the air noting that she was not preggers and the video was rather taken on a set of her music projects.