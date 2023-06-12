Ugandan TikToker Brisher Kash was released on police bond on Sunday afternoon after spending a night in jail following her arrest.

Known for her comic skits on TikTok, Brisher Kash was supposed to host Alien Skin for the after-party of his concert at Power King Club, Kasubi.

Alien Skin, however, did not attend the after-party despite allegedly receiving some deposit booking fees from the club management through Brisher the host.

Brisher is said to have gone back a day after to ask for her own pay.

In the process, there was a heated exchange of words with the top management of the club and in the chaos, a laptop valued at Ugx5M was allegedly broken.

Brisher Kash was incidentally arrested and detained for a night at Namungoona Police Station over the vandalization of property.

The two parties agreed that Brisher would pay Ugx3M to be released. On Sunday afternoon, a group of Ugandans in the gulf collected the money via TikTok and even exceeded the Ugx3M target.

Brisher managed to foot the requested Ugx3M and was set free very much to the joy of fellow TikTokers who had gathered at the station.