Western Uganda-based Afro-boys brand, Shwento, continues to release sweet music with this new collaboration dubbed ‘Tutuka’ featuring Niwe Akeine.

On ‘Tutuka’ – the first single from their upcoming album – Shwento’s mission to promote and celebrate the vibrant sounds of Western Uganda is showcased.

The song encapsulates the essence of hard work and perseverance after engaging in a laborious activity.

It aims to inspire listeners to embrace dedication, resilience, and the joy that comes from overcoming challenges.

With a captivating fusion of Afro sounds and a powerful message, Tutuka is set to captivate music enthusiasts worldwide.

The song was produced by Chief D, Mixed and Mastered by Andy Music. The visuals were directed by Daniel Lugo and Buen Art live production.

About Shwento

Shwento, known for its innovative approach and embrace of Web3 technology, continues to push boundaries by combining music, NFTs, and Web3-based experiences.

The release of “Tutuka” is a testament to their commitment to promoting African artistry while leveraging the power of blockchain and NFTs to empower artists and create unique digital experiences for fans.

As part of their ongoing efforts to foster the growth of the Shwento-Shwenkazi culture, Shwento offers fans the opportunity to own exclusive NFTs linked to “Tutuka.”

These limited-edition digital collectibles provide an immersive and interactive experience, allowing fans to connect with the music on a deeper level.

Shwento’s mission goes beyond music; it is a movement that aims to empower artists, promote cultural heritage, and provide meaningful experiences for fans.

By merging music, technology, and the rich Shwento-Shwenkazi culture, Shwento is at the forefront of shaping the future of African entertainment.