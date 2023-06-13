Pallaso’s father Gerald Mayanja Snr says that promoter Abtex, real name Abbey Musinguzi, tried to book Pallaso’s concert but he was denied the privilege because he was offering very little money.

Pallaso registered relative success at his recently held ‘Love Fest’ concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval. His concert was marred by the violent conduct he showcased against Alien Skin prior to the show.

This is believed to have encouraged Alien Skin to stage his own concert on the same date at Freedom City and he was backed by promoter Abtex.

While speaking to BTM TV, Pallaso’s mother Mrs. Prossy Musoke noted that his son must have been provoked by Alien Skin with the aim of soiling his brand ahead of his concert.

She highlighted how Pallaso is a very calm member of their family and how Alien Skin on the other hand has been involved in various fights before.

“He must have provoked him so much. We know Pallaso as a peaceful person in our family. He has provoked so many people before. He beat up a bouncer recently, he also beat my son Kaiyz,” Mrs. Prossy Musoke said.

Pallaso’s father Mr. Gerald Mayanja also revealed that there has been an agenda against the Mayanja family but noted that the family is blessed.

“This has erased all the doubts and all the negative remarks that have been made against the Mayanja family. Mayanja Family is a blessed family and it will be blessed forever. Whoever attacks it will land in trouble,” he said.

Abtex

He also noted that Abtex initially tried booking Pallaso’s concert but the TGM singer declined because he was offering very little money.

Mr. Gerlad Mayanja believes that it is why Abtex decided to organize Alien Skin’s ‘Sitya Danger’ show to put up competition against Pallaso.

Abtex has no other job, he feeds off artists, and yet he does not respect them. He wanted Pallaso to perform for Shs2m or Shs1.5m but Pallaso told him that is not his worth. Because he could not afford him, he spoke ill of him and went ahead to organize those fake shows. Mr. Gerald Mayanja