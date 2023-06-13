Midway through his performance at Alien Skin’s ‘Sitya Danger’ concert, Big Eye was pelted with bottles and other objects, something he claims his nemesis Eddy Kenzo masterminded.

Since his participation in the 2021 general elections campaigns, Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye Starboss has been frustrated whenever he steps on stage to perform.

Just recently at Freedom City, he was left to complete his performance as a group of individuals hurled objects towards him as soon as he started performing.

The former Big Talent Entertainment singer claims that his former boss Eddy Kenzo is the one who masterminded the incident.

Through a post on his Facebook page, Big Eye pinned Kenzo for financing a group of people who threw bottles at him with the aim of tarnishing his brand.

Official Press Release! Good day to everyone. I would like to appreciate all those who attended both concerts that took place last Friday 9/06/2023 in support of both our fellow brothers Alien Skin and Pallaso. To all my fans, it’s quite unfortunate that i didn’t complete performance at my brother Allien skin’s concert due to a “planted group” of individuals staged in different corners of Freedom City Arena who pelt bottles at me with an aim of turnishing the brand Big Eye establishment and identity. This was planned and financed by a Bad Mind and Shallow-Minded fellow musician who thinks he can put Big Eye down and quit the carrier. We have already collected enough evidence and information about it and that person is non other than Eddy Kenzo. As a musician/ brand/stakeholder, i uphold to your endless support and love you always offer to me as well as Big Music Entertainment in particular amidst such inhuman behavior. Looking forward to continue entertaining you because its what iam made of and because of you, we have made this far and growing stronger. Just know i can’t thank you enough. God above all. Peace and Love. Regardless we still stand up. Big Eye Starboss

