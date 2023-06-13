Eddy Kenzo says that siding with Alien Skin would have meant that he supports violence, yet the Uganda National Musicians Federation does not condone that.

Friday 9th June 2023 will for many years be remembered in the local entertainment circles as the day the industry was divided into two as Alien Skin and Pallaso faced off.

The two artists, following a physical altercation, musically faced off as they organized concerts on the same date at different venues.

Their differences ignited social media uproar as netizens took sides. Fellow celebrities were also taken up in the chaos.

In the buildup to D-day, Eddy Kenzo rallied support for fellow Uganda National Musicians Federation member Pallaso, ignoring Alien Skin.

A section of angry Alien Skin fans has since roasted the Big Talent Ent. singer over his sentiments on why he neither promoted nor attended Alien Skin’s concert as the President of UNMF.

Kenzo, however, says that he needed a formal letter from Alien Skin asking him for full support just like Pallaso did.

In an interview with Galaxy TV, Eddy Kenzo said that he believes it is Alien that confronted Pallaso hence their feud. He added that Pallaso was merely defending himself.

As a leader, Kenzo believes that promoting and supporting Alien Skin’s concert was an indirect sign that he supports violence in the music industry which the UNMF does not condone.